OKB Market Cap Hits $901.44 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $15.02 or 0.00078086 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $901.44 million and $20.53 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010583 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064313 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Weibo | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

