Offshift (XFT) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002736 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $86,095.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

