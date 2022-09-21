Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.96

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 284735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $822.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,222.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

