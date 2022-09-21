Oakley Capital Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 396 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 407.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.54. The company has a market capitalization of £698.62 million and a PE ratio of 214.38. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($5.49).

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($46,278.40).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

