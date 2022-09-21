O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Price Performance

OIIM opened at $3.28 on Friday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,850 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth $52,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 4.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 99,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

Recommended Stories

