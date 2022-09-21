Nvest Financial LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.06. 519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

