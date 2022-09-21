Nvest Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.47. 30,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,994. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

