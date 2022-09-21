Nvest Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nvest Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,401. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.