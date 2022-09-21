Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.47. Nuvalent shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 886 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $65,390.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,737 shares of company stock worth $746,307 over the last three months. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

