Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$98.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.0 %

Nutrien stock opened at C$120.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$78.87 and a 12-month high of C$147.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$113.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$119.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 19.1868577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In related news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$64,656.76.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

