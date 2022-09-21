NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 5,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

NTT DATA Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

