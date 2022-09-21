Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.90

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.90 and last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

