NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.77. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.77.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

