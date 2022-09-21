Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 530,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,607,240. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

