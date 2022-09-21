Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $494.00 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.93.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

