Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.37. 28,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

