Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.98. 27,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,131. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.84 and a 200 day moving average of $464.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.