Nord Finance Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $169,461.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00126929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00875718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,669,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official website is nordfinance.io. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nord Finance is https://reddit.com/r/NordFinance.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

