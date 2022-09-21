Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Down 5.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. 2,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.