Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $39.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,593 shares of company stock worth $307,687. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.