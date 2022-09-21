Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.23

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 53151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Nissan Motor Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.
