Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.23

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 53151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

