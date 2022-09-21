Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,112 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises approximately 13.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 557.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 140.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 2,337,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,817,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.27.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

