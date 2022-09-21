Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 8% on Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 573,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,308,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Specifically, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nikola by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nikola by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nikola by 711.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.