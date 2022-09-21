NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 18016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market cap of C$23.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

