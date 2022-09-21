Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 4.8% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 352,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,768. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

