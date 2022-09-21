Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.56. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 8,130 shares trading hands.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

