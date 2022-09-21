New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases 24,800 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. fuboTV comprises about 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 205,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 1,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 115,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,699,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

