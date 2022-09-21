NetSol Technologies (NTWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NTWK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Stories

