NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $83.98

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.98, but opened at $81.47. NetEase shares last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 15,279 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NetEase

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after buying an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12,848.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,889,000 after buying an additional 925,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.