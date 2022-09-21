Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $134.74 million and $2.11 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00150582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00277309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00741447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is www.nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

