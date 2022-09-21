NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,149. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.51. NCR has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

