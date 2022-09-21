Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Navitas Semiconductor Competitors -59.23% -14.73% 0.19%

Risk and Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s competitors have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors 1667 7714 16143 579 2.60

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 131.95%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million -$152.68 million -5.77 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $763.99 million 16.78

Navitas Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor competitors beat Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

