Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Update

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 197,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

