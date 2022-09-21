National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

NKSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

