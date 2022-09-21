National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Up 1.4%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 40,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 9,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBGIF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Greece in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Greece from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.40 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

National Bank of Greece Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

