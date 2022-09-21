Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.89 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $108.91 million and $3.89 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004793 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.