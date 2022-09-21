Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.72

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Nabtesco had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $554.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.04 million.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

