MyNeighborAlice Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39.98 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $55.06 million and approximately $39.98 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00009499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061671 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010748 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00065173 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

