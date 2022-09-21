MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) versus Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Head-To-Head Survey

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% Intellia Therapeutics -883.17% -40.23% -32.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellia Therapeutics 1 1 16 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $121.67, suggesting a potential upside of 94.51%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 60.46 -$29.89 million ($0.42) -5.98 Intellia Therapeutics $33.05 million 143.86 -$267.89 million ($5.35) -11.69

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MyMD Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its ex vivo pipeline includes NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune disorders. In addition, it offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to engineer hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of sickle cell disease; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; Ospedale San Raffaele; and a strategic collaboration with SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

