Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,874,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $212.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.07 and a 200-day moving average of $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

