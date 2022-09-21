Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

