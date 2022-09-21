Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 402,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 195,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.