Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 402,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 195,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
