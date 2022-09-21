Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Update

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of MPVDF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

