Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Update

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
Shares of MPVDF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
