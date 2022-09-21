MotaCoin (MOTA) One Day Volume Hits $1,077.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $132,352.44 and $1,077.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00125040 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00508164 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,420.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,475,908 coins and its circulating supply is 55,269,663 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
