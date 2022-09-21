Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Tops $2.47 on Exchanges

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00012778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $101,503.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

