Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MACAW opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11. Moringa Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Moringa Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.