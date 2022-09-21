Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $94.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

