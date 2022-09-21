Moonshot (MSHOT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,693.00

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $172,615.72 and $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00126195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00883272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

