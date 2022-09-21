Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,291 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

JMST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 13,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,160. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

