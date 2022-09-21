Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 229,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

